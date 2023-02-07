Close menu

New Zealand v England: Harry Brook hits five sixes in over in warm-up match

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Hamilton, New Zealand

Harry Brook
Harry Brook has made hundreds in each of his past three Tests
Tour match, Hamilton (day-night, day one of two)
England 465: Brook 97, Lawrence 85, Root 77, Foakes 55
New Zealand XI: yet to bat
Scorecard

Harry Brook hit five sixes in an over as England warmed up for the first Test against New Zealand with typical aggression in Hamilton.

Brook made 97 of the 465 all out England piled up in only 69.2 overs on day one of the two-day pink-ball match against a New Zealand XI.

After defending the first ball of an over from leg-spinner Adi Ashok, Brook hit the next five balls for maximums.

Dan Lawrence weighed in with 85, Joe Root made 77 and Ben Foakes 55.

England were due to play two two-day matches - one with a red ball and another with the pink - but instead are playing just one, under floodlights, to prepare for the day-night opener to the two-Test series in Mount Maunganui on 16 February.

This batting day was pre-determined and England exhibited all of their attacking intent against a home side that included pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, who has been included in the New Zealand Test squad after recovering from a back injury.

Brook defended the first ball from Ashok's over into the off side, then slog-swept the next ball over the mid-wicket boundary and out of the ground to start the onslaught and he only missed out on a century when he uppercut seamer Jarrod McKay into the hands of third man.

Brook, who made hundreds in all three Tests of England's 3-0 win in Pakistan, has the opportunity to become just the second England batter to score centuries in four successive Tests - after Ken Barrington did so twice in the 1960s - when the tourists meets the Black Caps at the Bay Oval.

"I'm not bothered about that," Brook told BBC Sport. "If I don't get runs, so be it, but if I do get runs it's an absolute bonus.

"All I want to do is try to win as many games as I can for England and hopefully I can be a vital part of that."

"There are so many players in the country," added Yorkshire's Brook. "There are a few sat back at home or playing in a T20 league. There is always competition for places, that is why you have to keep on scoring runs."

Lawrence is playing after captain Ben Stokes opted to sit out and the Essex man demonstrated England's batting depth with a 55-ball knock that included 12 fours and three sixes.

Stokes batted in the nets, bowled in the middle during an interval and chatted to New Zealand skipper Tim Southee, who was in attendance as a spectator.

He again handed the captaincy reins to Ollie Pope, the Surrey man being groomed for leadership. Pope made 26, Ben Duckett 32 and Zak Crawley 17.

Root looked in supreme touch before he edged a sweep down the leg side off a poor delivery from Ashok.

The former captain will be looking to end a run of six Tests without a hundred, a relative lean spell given his spectacular form stretching back to the beginning of 2021.

Jonny Bairstow remains sidelined with a broken leg sustained in an accident playing golf.

  • Comment posted by Dobber, today at 09:28

    We are in a great place now with lots of younger talent being encouraged to play shots and entertain. And win whenever possible, Great stuff !!

  • Comment posted by CTID, today at 09:22

    Is this worthy of a HYS?

    • Reply posted by Mks, today at 09:30

      Mks replied:
      It is in the opinion of Stephan Shemilt. With BBC having no radio or TV coverage - TalkSport 2 and BT Sport are covering the matches - Stephan has got to justify why BBC Sport are using part of their budget on him being in New Zealand.

  • Comment posted by Blodwin, today at 09:14

    I've read all these comments. Unless I have missed it (and I am waiting for cataract surgery!), I have yet to see the word 'FUN'?
    Have fun, all!

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 09:06

    Great to watch England now so different from the Root era he must go down as our worst ever captain. In Stokes we trust 🇬🇧.

    • Reply posted by kiwipom, today at 09:09

      kiwipom replied:
      Agreed, but probably our best batsman

  • Comment posted by TravisBickle, today at 08:56

    Harry Brook is the best thing about being English right now.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 09:21

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Think his captain and manager might have something to say about that....

  • Comment posted by Me again, today at 08:49

    "If I don't get runs, so be it, but if I do get runs it's an absolute bonus."
    A bonus? Really? I appreciate the 'no pressure' approach of McCullum and Stokes, but surely specialist batters are there for their batting ability, so it should be seen as a basic requirement, not an absolute bonus.

    • Reply posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 08:55

      Onefromthemodem replied:
      It was in response to a question about four consecutive centuries - which of course will be on his mind - you're bound to go too far the other way to take the pressure off when asked something like that.

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 08:47

    Where's cricket going to?.
    The authorities may think this is entertainment but whacking it over the ropes everyball is plainly dull.

    • Reply posted by Fugazi, today at 08:54

      Fugazi replied:
      Nope.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 08:46

    I expect that when the test matches start, the grounds will be packed with the proverbial 2 men & a dog.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 09:02

      otiger replied:
      They'll be royally entertained, guranteed.

  • Comment posted by stabiliser, today at 08:46

    let's get carried away

  • Comment posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 08:45

    Brook to a quick flight to NZ from SA to play in the test

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 08:44

    Don’t get carried away guys,this is hardly a first class game exciting though the batting was.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 09:01

      otiger replied:
      True - but when did England do this before last year? Talk about a statement of intent.

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 08:43

    Nice if you like Baseball

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 09:07

      otiger replied:
      What do you like, trolling?

  • Comment posted by Rishi, today at 08:42

    So? He could score 100 runs in the over. It is a warm up match. No one cares

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 08:40

    England are now the top ranked team in all three cricket types ahead of South Africa which shows what a good manager McCallum is. Australia have no chance of winning the ashes back this year! Brook is the best batsman in all formats.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 09:00

      otiger replied:
      Australia do have a chance - they're quite a decent side and their attack will do well. England are doing amazingly but slipups will happen. I say they should carry on their way and if they lose so be it, but they have to stick to their guns now. At least they don't have to worry about being in two minds. Whereas Australia might just have that problem!

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 08:39

    New Zealand to win by 8 wickets

    • Reply posted by kiwipom, today at 09:08

      kiwipom replied:
      Funniest thing I have heard all year

  • Comment posted by James Cole, today at 08:35

    I watched that over, 0,6,6,6,6,6. Boy did he give some real rank bowling a welt.

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 08:32

    It's funny, England are batting the way I used to when I played, everything must go! As a bowler (9/10/jack) there wasn't too much expectation I would score many, so I tried to get them as quickly as I could. Loving this approach.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Perry, today at 08:28

    Slogathon. Love it

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 08:57

      otiger replied:
      Proper cricket shots, mate.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 08:28

    Do that in the Ashes Harry and you'll be a Hero.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 08:46

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Or bowled.

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 08:28

    When I saw 465 all out I assumed I'd missed the first day. Then I remembered this is Stokes' England.

