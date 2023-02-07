Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Richard Pyrah played for Yorkshire between 2001 and 2015 before joining the coaching staff

Former Yorkshire bowling coach Richard Pyrah is the latest person to withdraw from the disciplinary process relating to allegations of historical racism at the county.

Seven individuals were charged but only former England captain Michael Vaughan is now set to appear at a public hearing in London next month.

Yorkshire have admitted four amended charges and will not appear, while ex-England batter Gary Ballance admitted liability in response to his charge and will not participate.

Yorkshire and the individuals were charged by the ECB over allegations made by former all-rounder Azeem Rafiq.

Former head coach Andrew Gale said in June he was "not willing to engage" in the process, and last week former Yorkshire players Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain withdrew.

The England and Wales Cricket Board's Cricket Disciplinary Commission (CDC) will hear the charges in their absence from 1-9 March.

