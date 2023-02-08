Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Irish captain Laura Delany hits a shot as she made her to 32 against Australia

Women's Twenty20 World Cup warm-up, Stellenbosch Australia 168-3 (20 overs): Healy 62 (rtd), McGrath 56 (rtd); Prendergast 2-19 Ireland 169-7 (19.4 overs): Delany 32, Hunter 26; Schutt 2-16 Ireland won by three wickets Full scorecard (external)

Ireland have shocked Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia with a three-wicket victory in Wednesday's warm-up game in Stellenbosch.

Alyssa Healy hit 62 and Tahlia McGrath added 56 before both retired as Australia posted 168-3.

Ireland made a brisk start in reply and captain Laura Delany made 32 as they threatened an upset.

A six from Arlene Kelly in the final over proved decisive as the Irish clinched a memorable win on 169-7.

Orla Prendergast (2-19) gave Ireland an early boost by dismissing opener Beth Mooney for a duck before Healy and McGrath set the Aussies on their way to a strong total.

Ellysa Perry scored 40 from 20 balls as the five-time champions set a target of 169 for the underdogs to chase.

Amy Hunter (26) and Gaby Lewis (11) put on a quick 39 for the opening wicket before both fell, but Prendergast (26) and Delany ensured Ireland kept in touch with the run rate and with wickets in hands.

Louise Little (21) and Mary Waldron (15) brought Ireland closer to taking a big scalp and they needed nine from the last over for victory.

Kelly delivered with a maximum before Leah Paul hit the winning run to spark celebrations for the Irish.

Former Ireland player Kim Garth did not feature for Australia in the Stellenbosch contest.