Tyron made her debut in 2010 for South Africa against the West Indies and has played 180 times for her country

Women's International T20 Match, East London: India 109-4 (20 overs):Deol 46; Mlaba 2-16 South Africa 113-5 (18 overs):Tyron 57; Rana 2-21 South Africa won by five wickets Scorecard

South Africa's final T20 tri-series match ahead of hosting the Women's T20 World Cup needed a blistering half century from Chloe Tyron to lead them to a five-wicket win against India in East London.

Having won the toss, India's innings was held together by Harleen Deol's 46 from 56 balls as the hosts opening bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba returned figures of 2-16.

South Africa's top order wobble looked to hand the tourists the game as they were reduced to 21-3 and, in the fourteenth over, 66-5 with Sneh Rana's off breaks claiming figures of 2-21.

All rounder Tryon, 29, blasted 57 from 32 balls, including two sixes, to see her side romp home with two overs to spare.

South Africa face Pakistan next in Paarl, while India take on Bangladesh in Stellenbosch, on a day of warm up matches on 8 February ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup on 10 February when the hosts face Sri Lanka at Newlands in Cape Town.