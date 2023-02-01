Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shubman Gill (right) has scored 202 runs in six T20 internationals at an average of 40.40

Third Twenty20 international, Ahmedabad India 234-4 (20 overs): Gill 126*, Tripathi 44 New Zealand 68 (12.1 overs): Mitchell 35; Pandya 4-16 India won by 168 runs, win series 2-1 Scorecard

Shubman Gill's magnificent form in 2023 continued with an unbeaten century as India beat New Zealand by 168 runs and clinched the T20 series 2-1.

Gill smashed 126 from only 63 balls to help India reach 234-4 in Ahmedabad.

The opener, 23, now has a double century, three centuries and a fifty in 12 innings this year and becomes the fifth Indian player to score a hundred across all three international formats.

Hardik Pandya then took 4-16 as New Zealand were skittled for 68.

Gill is also the seventh India player to hit a T20 international hundred in what was only his sixth appearance.

Last month Gill became the youngest man to hit a double ton in a one-day international at the age of 23 years and 132 days in a thrilling victory over New Zealand in Hyderabad.

India players to hit Test, ODI and T20 international centuries Suresh Raina Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Virat Kohli Shubman Gill

His blistering knock, including 12 fours and seven sixes, formed the backbone of India's innings and included a 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket with stand-in skipper Pandya, who hit 30 from 17 balls.

Rahul Tripathi added a brisk 44 from 22 balls and Suryakumar Yadav 30 from 13 to help India post an imposing target.

New Zealand needed a fast start to keep on top of the run rate but lost four wickets in the first 16 balls of their innings to collapse to 7-4, with Michael Bracewell falling two overs later to leave the Kiwis reeling at 21-5.

Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi all took two wickets as the tourists were all out inside 13 overs.

Daryl Mitchell was the only Black Caps player to show any resistance with 35, with Mitchell Santner (13) the only other to reach double figures.