Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Archer did not play for England for 22 months before this season because of back and elbow injuries

Third one-day international, Kimberley: England 346-7 (50 overs): Buttler 131, Malan 118; Ngidi 4-62 South Africa 287 (43.1 overs): Klaasen 80; Archer 6-40 England won by 59 runs Scorecard

A resurgent Jofra Archer took six wickets to inspire England to a 59-run consolation victory against South Africa in the third one-day international.

Defending 347 after superb centuries from Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler, Archer took a match-changing 6-40 in his second match back after 17 months out injured.

He bowled at high pace and unsettled batters in a performance reminiscent of his debut international season in 2019.

The 27-year-old had Rassie van der Dussen caught in his first spell and, with the Proteas well placed at 158-3, he returned to dismiss Aiden Markram and David Miller in consecutive overs.

Heinrich Klaasen then threatened to take South Africa to a stunning victory with 80 from 62 balls but Archer ended his onslaught to all but decide the contest.

He then bowled Wayne Parnell to clinch his first five-wicket haul and wrapped up the match by dismissing Tabraiz Shamsi - the Proteas all out for 287 in 43.1 overs.

The win ends England's five-match losing run in the format but the return to form of Archer could prove of far more significance in a year when his side host Australia in the Ashes, and defend the 50-over World Cup the paceman did so much to help win four years ago.

Archer stars with brilliant throwback

Only Reece Topley (6-25) and Paul Collingwood (6-31) have taken better figures in ODIs for England

After taking the final wicket, Archer's emotions looked to be a mixture of relief and delight as he led his side from the field.

He raised the match ball in the air to take the applause of the crowd - a sight England fans could be forgiven for thinking would never come again.

Archer has had a torrid two years, missing 22 months of international cricket because of a serious elbow injury which required two surgeries and then a stress fracture of the back.

He struggled at times in his first game back on Friday, returning figures of 1-82, but here he looked surprisingly close to his best.

Unlike in the first ODI, he regularly bowled over 90mph. After having Van der Dussen caught at point he hit Markram with one of his trademark bouncers a ball later.

A stand of 50 between Reeza Hendricks and Markram helped South Africa back into the game but, brought back for the 26th over, Archer's extra pace forced Markram to offer a catch off his top edge.

The dangerous Miller hit a six and a four in his seven-ball 13 but Archer's zip made him feather a catch through to Buttler.

Needing 77 from 66 balls the Proteas were arguably favourites when Buttler turned to Archer for his final spell.

Klaasen had flogged England's other seamers in a stand of 85 in 54 balls with Parnell. Archer, however, swung the game within four deliveries.

This time rather than express pace he bowled a clever slower-ball bouncer to the right-hander, who picked out deep square-leg.

He then proved far too good for Parnell and Shamsi, bowling each to clinch England's third-best figures in ODIs.

England have lost this series - not how they will have wanted to start a World Cup year - but they depart South Africa with a huge boost.

Archer overshadows two superb hundreds

Malan and Buttler's partnership was the fourth largest for England in ODIs

The return of Archer overshadowed a superb partnership of 232 between Malan and Buttler, who combined to take England to the most unlikeliest of totals from a position of 14-3.

In a challenging opening period, Lungi Ngidi found uneven bounce to have Jason Roy caught mid-off for one, Ben Duckett caught behind for a duck and Harry Brook nicking off for six inside six overs.

England crawled to 20-3 after 10 overs and Buttler took 14 deliveries to get off the mark - the longest he has taken to score in his ODI career.

After a steady period of consolidation, a switch was flicked after 30 overs. Malan, who needed 79 balls to get to 50 and was dropped on 27 and 46, hit the first ball of the 31st over for six and 61 runs came from the next five overs.

The left-hander scored elegantly around the wicket while Buttler crashed the ball straight, showing particular aggression against spin.

After Malan was caught off a leading edge having reached his third ODI ton from 106 balls, Moeen Ali smashed 41 from 23 balls.

Runs came at will although South Africa did finish well after Moeen was bowled by an Ngidi yorker in the 47th and Buttler picked out long-on an over later.

'Fantastic' Archer - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler on Jofra Archer's performance: "It was fantastic and probably deserving of the player of the match award. When the game was in the balance to come back there and take the wicket of Klaasen broke the game open for us.

"It is nice to finish with a win today."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma: "We have challenged ourselves as to how we want to play.

"We are expressing ourselves, challenging different stages of the game and being positive - almost like England go about their cricket.

"You have seen batters taking on the game and the bowlers being a lot more aggressive. There are a lot of boxes ticked in this series.