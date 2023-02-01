Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Mike Hussey represented his country in 79 Test matches and 185 one-day internationals

Former Australia batter Mike Hussey is to take over as head coach of the Welsh Fire men's side.

Hussey, 47, replaces Gary Kirsten after the Cardiff-based Hundred franchise went winless in 2022.

The man nicknamed "Mr Cricket" was England's assistant coach in the recent T20 World Cup.

He also has coaching experience with Australia, and with Sydney Thunder and Chennai Super Kings in franchise tournaments.

Hussey had English county stints with Northamptonshire, Gloucestershire and Durham.

He is likely to oversee major changes in the Welsh Fire squad after two unsuccessful campaigns, with the player draft scheduled for 2 March.

Welsh Fire finished bottom of the eight teams in 2022 and were seventh in the inaugural 2021 event with three wins from eight games.