Jersey's women cricketers are ranked 24th in the world by the ICC

Jersey are aiming to progress to the top division of the European qualifiers for the 2024 Women's Twenty20 World Cup, says head coach Lee Meloy.

The island will host the inaugural European Division Two tournament from 27 May to 3 June.

The top two sides from the six taking part will win promotion.

"We're looking to try and get one of the two promotion spots and push ourselves towards the top levels of European cricket," Meloy said.

They will face Germany, France, Sweden, Italy and Turkey with promotion sending the top two into a tournament with Scotland and Netherlands in Spain in September.

Jersey's men's side have reached the final qualifying stage for three T20 World Cups, the most recent last year.

"One of their biggest motivators is to show just how good their skills can be and to work as hard as they can," Meloy told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've got a very young squad who've been working hard now for two to three years and we're very excited about that opportunity to showcase in front of a home crowd.

"We've got players as young as 16, and the majority of our 'older' players in our squad are about 21 or 22, so it's a very young squad.

"With this group of players all they really need is time to develop and experience. One of the biggest things that we try to do with them is try to get them outside of Jersey as much as we can playing opposition where the competition is tough.

"We've done that over the last few years - we've been away, we've lost games of cricket, we've lost games of cricket quite heavily - but what that affords us is a lot of learning and they grow from that, and hopefully that then proceeds into some fantastic performances at ICC international cricket level."