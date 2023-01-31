Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brandon Glover has taken 37 wickets in 24 T20 internationals, and eight wickets in as many ODI apperances

Durham have signed fast bowler Brandon Glover on a two-year deal.

The South Africa-born Netherlands international spent three seasons with Northamptonshire and has also played for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

The 25-year-old has played eight one-day internationals and 24 Twenty20s for the Dutch side, with his 24 first-class wickets coming at an average of 34.45.

"This is an important part of our recruitment leading into the season," director of cricket Marcus North said. external-link

"Brandon is an exciting cricketer who bowls genuine pace that will not only complement our bowling stocks but add needed depth."