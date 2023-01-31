Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bowler Nathan McAndrew helped Sydney Thunder reach the play-offs of this season's Big Bash League

Sussex have signed Australian pace-bowler Nathan McAndrew on an overseas deal for the 2023 season.

The 29-year-old all-rounder is available from April until July for the County Championship and T20 Blast.

McAndrew made seven appearances for Warwickshire last season, taking 20 wickets in the County Championship, where he played under new Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace.

He most recently played for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

"I can't wait to get to England to play with Sussex, I thoroughly enjoyed my time in county cricket last year and I am looking forward to taking the next step in my career playing red and white ball cricket this season," said McAndrew.

Sussex bowling coach James Kirtley added: external-link "Nathan is more than a capable batter, but it will be his bowling that will excite us. In T20 cricket he regularly bowls the pressure overs which takes courage and skill.

"In four-day cricket he runs in all day. His experience in England last year will pay dividends as his performances got better and better."