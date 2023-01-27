Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England face India in the final on Sunday after winning a nail-biting semi-final against Australia

U19 World Cup semi-final, Potchefstroom England 99 all out (19.5 overs): Stonehouse 25, Ginger 3-13 Australia 96 all out (18.4 overs): Smith 26, Baker 3-10 England won by three runs Scorecard

England reached the Women's Under-19 World Cup final with a thrilling three-run win over rivals Australia.

In a low-scoring semi-final, England successfully defended 99 all out in Potchefstroom to earn a final place against India, who beat New Zealand earlier.

Australia lost early wickets but looked in control at 56-4 before their last six wickets fell for just 40 runs.

Hannah Baker starred for England with 3-10 from her four overs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, England were reduced to 45-7.

Alexa Stonehouse compiled a gritty 25 as they clawed their way to 99 before being all out in the 20th over.

In what transpired to be a low-scoring nail-biter, Australia stumbled in their chase - but needed just eight to win from 18 balls with two wickets in hand.

However, Milly Illingworth was run out hunting a quick single, before Maggie Clark was trapped lbw by Grace Scrivens in the next over to seal England's progress.

England now face India, who beat New Zealand by eight wickets, in the final at the same venue on Sunday (11:45am GMT).

In the group stages, England finished top of Group Two with four wins from four, while India topped Group One ahead of Australia.

Commentary of the final will be available on BBC 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, plus there will be a live text commentary on the BBC Sport app.