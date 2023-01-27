Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Rhodes succeeded Jeetan Patel as Bears county captain for the start of the 2020 season

Warwickshire skipper Will Rhodes has signed a new contract with the 2021 county champions.

The 27-year-old Yorkshireman, who will be leading the Bears for the fourth straight summer in 2023, still had a season left on his existing contract.

But he will now be tied to Edgbaston at least until 2024.

"I have made Warwickshire my home. I am extremely proud to lead this club and will always represent the bear & ragged staff with great distinction," he said. external-link

"Since joining, I have seen first-hand how passionate and understanding our members and supporters are.

"Last year didn't reach our expectations, but I'm sure, like me, they'll always remember that final day against Somerset.

"We're all working incredibly hard this winter ahead of the new season and I know the whole squad is excited to get going.

"There is a buzz around the changing room at the minute and we can't wait to return to action in front of our members at Edgbaston."

Since moving from his native Yorkshire in 2018, left-hander Rhodes has made 3,645 first-class runs, including eight centuries, in 63 matches, taking 60 wickets with his medium pacers.