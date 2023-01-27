Close menu

England in South Africa: Tourists slump to 27-run defeat despite Jason Roy century

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jason Roy
Jason Roy's poor form led to him being dropped from England's squad at last year's T20 World Cup
First one-day international, Bloemfontein:
South Africa 298-7 (50 overs): Van der Dussen 111, Miller 53; Curran 3-35
England 271 (44.2 overs): Roy 113; Nortje 4-62
South Africa won by 27 runs
Scorecard.

England carelessly fell to a 27-run defeat in the first one-day international against South Africa despite Jason Roy's belligerent century in Bloemfontein.

On the day Jofra Archer made his comeback from injury, opener Roy crashed a 79-ball century to seemingly put his side on course for a comfortable victory in pursuit of 299.

He powered England to 146-0 inside 20 overs and 196-3 in the 30th over before he was caught on the boundary for 113 from 91 balls.

But the wicket of Moeen Ali four overs later began a collapse of six wickets for 49 runs in the face of fiery fast bowling.

Anrich Nortje took 3-13 in a four-over spell and England were bowled out for 271 in with 5.4 overs to go to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Rassie van der Dussen had earlier hit a measured 111 from 117 balls in South Africa's 298-7.

It had looked as though the hosts had failed to capitalise on being 75-1 after 10 overs and 167-3 after 30, Sam Curran leading an England fightback with 3-35.

On his first England appearance for almost two years, Archer struggled at times, finishing with figures of 1-81 from 10 overs - his most expensive figures in ODIs.

The win puts South Africa 1-0 up in the three-match series before Sunday's second ODI and is a boost for the hosts' bid to qualify automatically for this year's 50-over World Cup.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Ashes2Ashes51, today at 19:10

    I called England losing this match, soon as Malan & Roy were out. Too many of the team, are still in t20 mode & why they lost the game. They were cruising at just over 5 RPO, but too many big shots were attempted when they only needed to nudge the ball around.

  • Comment posted by Devil in the detail, today at 19:09

    The words snatch, jaws and defeat spring to mind..

  • Comment posted by Robot, today at 19:09

    Duckett, Brook and Ali - well done!

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 19:09

    That really was an appalling collapse from England, started so well for nothing. Archer should never have played this match he was awful and he can't ever bat for toffee, should have had Woakes in, at least he's economical and can bat. Poor team selection cost us those extra runs we needed today.

  • Comment posted by Lovely Day, today at 19:09

    What a chipper game of cricket, really enjoyed listening on the BBC TMS

    Oh wait...

    Maybe I'll be able to listen to NZ V Eng on the BBC TMS ^^

    Well done to SA, Enland were maybe a bit too cocky.

    Looking forward to the next game.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 19:09

    Archer took a pasting, but glad his back and hopefully he finds form soon.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 19:08

    Well played South Africa.

    Disappointing result, but good practice for the upcoming World Cup..

