England umpires Sue Redfern and Anna Harris make the team of 13 match officials.

The Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa will be the first global International Cricket Council event to be officiated entirely by women.

The 13 officials comprise 10 umpires and three match referees, with English umpires Sue Redfern and Anna Harris.

"We have been building the pathways to ensure more women have the opportunity to officiate at the highest level," said ICC general manager Wasim Khan.

The tournament begins on 10 February, with England's first game a day later.

South Africa will face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, while England begin against West Indies on 11 February - defending champions Australia in action on the same day.

Of the officials, Harris, 24, makes her ICC major debut as the youngest member of the team.

ICC manager for women's cricket Snehal Pradhan added: "When young women and girls see it, they believe that they can be it. That's just one of the reasons why having this match officials panel is so special."

Match Officials at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Match Referees: GS Lakshmi (India), Shandre Fritz (South Africa), Michell Pereira (Sri Lanka)

Umpires: Sue Redfern (England), Eloise Sheridan (Australia), Claire Polosak (Australia), Jacqueline Williams (West Indies), Kim Cotton (New Zealand), Lauren Agenbag (South Africa), Anna Harris (England), Vrinda Rathi (India), N Janani (India), Nimali Perera (Sri Lanka)