Hamid Qadri represented England at under-19 level

Kent off-spinner Hamid Qadri has extended his contract with the club until the end of 2024.

The 22-year-old took 15 wickets in Kent's One-Day Cup-winning campaign last year.

In total, the Afghanistan-born right-armer has picked up 34 wickets in 28 appearances since joining Kent from Derbyshire ahead of the 2020 season.

"Kent is the best place for me to be right now to continue my development as a player," he said.

"I've benefitted a lot from working with the likes of Min Patel and James Tredwell, two guys that made their names as spinners at Kent."

"I had a great year personally in 2022 and to win my first trophy was really special."