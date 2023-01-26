Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sean Abbott is playing for Sydney Sixers in Australia's Big Bash League

Surrey have signed Australia seam bowler Sean Abbott on a deal until the end of July.

The 30-year-old will be available for fixtures in both the County Championship and the T20 Blast.

Abbott had a stint with the club in 2021 but his time at the Kia Oval was cut short by injury.

"His skillset and character will be an asset to our dressing room this season," director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club website. external-link

"Sean will add real strength to the group and he has the all the tools necessary to help us as we look to build upon a successful 2022."

Abbott has played eight One-Day Internationals and nine T20 internationals for his country, and has a bowling average of 32.69 in first-class cricket.

The south London-based outfit had been looking to strengthen their bowling attack after Jamie Overton sustained a stress fracture in his spine.

"It's a big blow to lose Jamie Overton with his back injury as he's such a valuable asset to the team," Stewart said.

"He will receive all our support throughout his rehab programme and we look forward to welcoming him back when he's 100% fit. In his absence, Sean will bring his own experience of winning trophies and is very capable with both bat and ball."