Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Hosts: South Africa Date: 10-26 February Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app

The Women's T20 World Cup starts on 10 February, with world-beaters Australia looking to defend their title from 2020.

England have only won the trophy once, in the first edition of the tournament in 2009. Can they knock favourites Australia off the top spot? Or will ever-improving India win their first world title?

BBC Sport have teamed up with former England spinner and BBC Test Match Special pundit Alex Hartley to get her predictions and players to look out for.

What is the format?

The format is simple: 10 teams, two groups of five. Each side plays four group games between 10 February and 21 February.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals (23 & 24 February), with top of Group 1 playing second in Group 2 and vice-versa.

The final takes place on Sunday, 26 February.

Team guide, players to watch & predictions

Australia (Group 1)

Ranking: First 2020 result: Winners Form (most recent first): WWWWWLWWWW

The juggernaut in women's cricket and arguably the world's most successful sports team of all time, Meg Lanning's Australia have won it all.

They have triumphed in five out of the past six T20 World Cups, and also hold the 50-over trophy and won the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer.

A super-over defeat by India was Australia's only loss across all formats in 2022, and it will likely take something just as special to stop them from winning this time around.

"Darcie Brown is going to be key for Australia with the new ball," says Hartley. "She's one of the fastest in the game and has great control of her variations, too.

"Grace Harris is going to have a big role to play with the bat. She's so powerful and can change a game in the space of about 10 balls. Australia will rely on her if they do lose quick wickets, because of how destructive she is in the middle order and at the end of an innings."

Alex Hartley's prediction: Winners BBC Sport's prediction: Winners

England (Group 2)

Ranking: Second 2020 result: Semi-finals Form (most recent first): WWWWWWLWLL

England disappointingly exited the last T20 World Cup in the semi-finals, and finished a disappointing fourth in the Commonwealth Games, so Heather Knight's side will be keen to put things right in South Africa.

But they are a side full of confidence and benefitting from the increasing professionalism of the domestic game, with youngsters coming through to complement the experience of the likes of Knight, the Sciver-Brunts and Danni Wyatt.

"Lots of the conversations around England tend to focus on their experienced players like Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt, but I think Lauren Bell is going to have a great tournament," says Hartley.

"She's an in-swing bowler, took nine wickets in three games when England thrashed West Indies in December, and because she's so tall, she gets awkward bounce and that will cause batters problems.

"Alice Capsey could also be key. She's so explosive, exactly what they have been looking for at the top of the order. They will need to judge her fitness after she broke her collarbone, but she could get England off to really quick starts with the bat, which is so crucial in T20."

Alex Hartley's prediction: Runners-up BBC Sport's prediction: Semi-finalists

New Zealand (Group 1)

Ranking: Third 2020 result: Group stage Form (most recent first): WWWWWWWWLW

New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup but produced one of their best results when they beat England in the bronze-medal match at the Commonwealth Games, so they have the potential to cause some upsets.

They have a tough first encounter against Australia but with South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh making up the rest of Group A, they stand a very good chance of making the semi-final.

Their problem could be lack of preparation, as they have not played competitively since the beginning of December.

"Their captain Sophie Devine is going to have a huge role to play because of how much T20 cricket she's played all around the world," says Hartley. "New Zealand are heavily reliant on her because she is destructive with the bat, a great captain and a useful bowler. Getting a Commonwealths medal will have given them so much confidence, too.

"Molly Penfold is a bowler with the potential to have a breakthrough World Cup. She's very quick, a bit erratic at the moment but that can unsettle batters, so if she plays she will have a real impact."

Alex Hartley's prediction: Semi-finalists BBC Sport's prediction: Group stages

India (Group 2)

Ranking: Fourth 2020 result: Runners-up Form (most recent first): LWWWLLLWLW

India recently won the Under-19 World Cup and with the announcement of the Women's Premier League to take place in March, could 2023 be the breakthrough year Indian women's cricket has been waiting for?

Making finals is not a problem, it's winning them. India lost the 50-over title to England in 2017, and lost the T20 final in 2020 and the Commonwealth Games final to Australia.

But they were the only side to defeat Australia in 2022, and if they can hold their nerve in the big moments, they have the potential to go all the way.

"Renuka Singh Thakur is an in-swing bowler who had a great Commonwealth Games and is now one of the best in the world," says Hartley. "She is used smartly and will sometimes bowl her four overs right at the top because of how much swing she gets.

"With the bat it's hard to look past Smriti Mandhana. She is the glue that's held India together for so long at the top of the order, and as a left-hander she throws teams off balance sometimes."

Alex Hartley's prediction: Semi-finalists BBC Sport's prediction: Runners-up

South Africa (Group 1)

Ranking: Fifth 2020 result: Semi-final Form (most recent first): WWWLWLLLLL

South Africa's World Cup preparation has been overshadowed by the controversy surrounding their captain Dane van Niekerk, who was left out of the squad for failing to meet the required time in a two-kilometre time trial.

They had a turbulent 2022, reaching the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup before being thrashed by England in the summer white-ball series.

Much lies on the shoulders of star all-rounder and wife of Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, seamer Shabnim Ismail and batter Laura Wolvaardt. But they concluded their World Cup preparation by beating India and West Indies in the tri-series, and on home soil still have potential.

"Nonkululeko Mlaba has just risen to third in the ICC bowling rankings and is a canny left-arm seamer," says Hartley. "She is consistent, very steady, and will complement the express pace of Shabnim Ismail nicely.

"Laura Wolvaardt plays through the off side like nobody else in the world. She scores big runs and scores them quickly, and she is going to be vital for South Africa's batting."

Alex Hartley's prediction: Group stages BBC Sport's prediction: Semi-finalists

West Indies (Group 2)

Ranking: Sixth 2020 result: Group stage Form (most recent first): LLLLLLLLLL

West Indies' recent form speaks for itself - they are a side in disarray. They were thrashed 5-0 by England in December before losing the tri-series to South Africa and India, and although those are three tough teams to play before a World Cup, it was West Indies' lack of competitiveness that was alarming.

They are too reliant on captain and all-rounder Hayley Matthews, and after Deandra Dottin's shock retirement in 2022 they are really lacking experience and big-game players.

"They used to be such a brilliant, dynamic side so it's a shame to see how poor they have been recently," says Hartley.

"Hayley Matthews has the weight of the world on her shoulders - she has to take all their wickets and score all their runs. If she does well, so does the team, but she cannot do it every single time.

"They are desperate for Stafanie Taylor to get fit because she could boost their experience, and maybe take the captaincy back from Matthews, but if they cannot do that they will really struggle."

Alex Hartley's prediction: Group stages BBC Sport's prediction: Group stages

Pakistan (Group 2)

Ranking: Seventh 2020 result: Group stage Form (most recent first): LLLWLLWWWL

Pakistan are a much-improved side and while they may not compete with the likes of Australia, England and India, they boast some exciting young players coming through and are benefitting from increased exposure to international cricket.

But World Cup preparation provided a one-sided series against Australia, and the gulf between the best-funded nations continues to grow.

They were dealt an injury blow when star bowler Diana Baig fractured her finger in the one-day series against Australia, so their lack of experience could prove costly.

"Pakistan are a much better side recently and they are well balanced, which I think will see them finish higher than the likes of West Indies," said Hartley.

"Nida Dar is going to be vital with the bat. She had a great 2022 so if she can keep up that consistency she could have a very good tournament. She is one of their only batters who can bat with power and find the boundary regularly.

"Fatima Sana can swing the ball and bowl a consistent line and length, but can also give it a whack with the bat too. She is their main threat in terms of taking wickets."

Alex Hartley's prediction: Group stages BBC Sport's prediction: Group stages

Sri Lanka (Group 1)

Ranking: Eighth 2020 result: Group stage Form (most recent first): LWLWWWWLLL

Sri Lanka are heading into the World Cup without a full-time coach, which could hinder their preparation, as well as the fact they have not played a competitive T20 since the Asia Cup in October.

But they had a good run in that tournament, beating Pakistan and Bangladesh before losing to India in the final.

"It's hard to look past Chamari Athapaththu for Sri Lanka," says Hartley. "She has played franchise cricket all around the world, and everyone always remembers her century against Australia in the 2017 World Cup. She's got long levers and really hits the ball hard and will hold their batting together.

"Inoka Ranaweera is a really experienced player and useful left-arm spinner. She's 36 years old so knows her game well and had a really good Asia Cup, so will be hoping to take that form forward."

Alex Hartley's prediction: Group stage BBC Sport's prediction: Group stage

Bangladesh (Group 1)

Ranking: Ninth 2020 result: Group stage Form (most recent first): LLLLLWLWWW

Bangladesh are unlikely to compete against the bigger teams in the World Cup, but their youth is promising,

In the Under-19 World Cup they kicked off their campaign by beating Australia, and as a result of that tournament have called up four of the players from the squad to the senior ranks.

"Captain Nigar Sultana Joty is going to be so important because she had a great run in the qualifiers, averaging around 78 with the bat, which is so impressive," says Hartley. "They tend to knock the ball around and play as a team - they don't really boast many power hitters.

"But they have called up Shorna Akter from the under-19 team, who is a powerful player with a strike-rate of around 150 so that could make a real difference, and she also bowls leg-spin which is always a big weapon.

"I think they could cause some surprise results in their group."

Alex Hartley's prediction: Group stages BBC Sport's prediction: Group stages

Ireland (Group 2)

Ranking: 10th 2020 result: Did not play Form (most recent first): WLWLWWWLWW

Ireland did not feature at the last World Cup in 2020, but come in to this one with confidence after a historic series win over Pakistan in November on their first visit to the country.

They were dealt a blow when one of their best players, Kim Garth, left the country for Australia and in an incredible story has now been named in their squad.

"It is a great opportunity for Ireland to play on the biggest stage again and show what they're about," says Hartley. "They've got some established players like Gaby Lewis - she's only 21 but has got more than 100 caps for Ireland already.

"Amy Hunter is one to watch. She scored a century at the age of 16 and has a very bright future."

Alex Hartley's prediction: Group stages BBC Sport's prediction: Group stages

How to follow on the BBC

There will be ball-by-ball commentary of every match available across BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app.

Live text updates, accompanied by in-play video clips, will also be on the BBC Sport website and app, alongside match reports, analysis and features.

Alex Hartley and England bowler Kate Cross will bring you behind-the-scenes news, reaction and gossip from the camp in No Balls: The Cricket Podcast.

You can also follow the tournament on our social media accounts, where we will have regular updates, behind-the-scenes video, interviews and plenty more. Search for 'Test Match Special' on Twitter and Facebook, and 'BBC Cricket' on Instagram, using #BBCCricket to join the conversation.