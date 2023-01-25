Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England won nine out of their 10 Tests under Ben Stokes' captaincy in 2022

England Test captain Ben Stokes has been named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2022.

All-rounder Stokes, 31, took over the captaincy from Joe Root in April 2022 and has won nine of his 10 Tests in charge.

Before his appointment, England had won just one Test in 17 matches.

Alongside new coach Brendon McCullum, Stokes transformed England's Test fortunes with an attacking approach and mindset.

The ICC said Stokes "defined the year of Test cricket more than any other".

It is the second time Stokes has claimed the award - previously winning in 2019 - and he was also named in the ICC's Test Team of the Year for 2022.

Stokes scored 870 runs at an average of 36.25 and took 26 wickets at an average of 31.19 during the year but it is his leadership that had the biggest influence on England's performances.

With his positive style and commitment to entertaining, Stokes led England to series wins over New Zealand and South Africa at home, victory over India in a one-off postponed Test before finishing the year with a phenomenal 3-0 clean sweep in Pakistan - the first visiting side to ever win three Tests in the country.

Sciver named women's ODI player of the year

Sciver scored 148 not out as England attempted to chase 356 to win the World Cup v Australia in March

England all-rounder Nat Sciver won the ICC Women's One-Day International (ODI) player of the year for her impressive 2022 with the bat.

Sciver, 30, scored five half-centuries and two centuries, including her maiden Test hundred against South Africa in June.

She also scored a stunning unbeaten 148 in the World Cup final defeat by Australia in March.

Only South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt scored more ODI runs than Sciver's 833 in 2022.

Sciver took a break from the game after captaining England during the Commonwealth Games, where they finished fourth, to protect her mental health.

But she returned to the side in England's clean sweep over West Indies in December and has returned to her role as vice-captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Full list of ICC winners

Men's Test Cricketer of the Year: Ben Stokes, England

Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam, Pakistan

Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year: Suryakumar Yadav, India

Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Marco Jansen, South Africa

Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year: Nat Sciver, England

Women's T20 Cricketer of the Year: Tahlia McGrath, Australia

Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Renuka Singh, India