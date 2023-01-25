Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sciver led England at the Commonwealth Games after an injury to Heather Knight

All-rounder Nat Sciver will return as England vice-captain for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Sciver, 30, filled the role before taking a break for her mental health after the Commonwealth Games.

She missed a series against India in September and although she returned for the tour of West Indies in December she opted not to retake the position.

Sciver had led the side during the Commonwealth Games following an injury to skipper Heather Knight.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones then captained the side for the white-ball series against India in September 2022 and remained as the understudy when Knight returned in the Caribbean, where England were unbeaten in eight games.

When taking her break in September, Sciver said: "Elite sport demands a lot and for the moment I'm not able to perform without compromising my own wellbeing, so I need to take some time away from cricket in order to focus on myself."

The Women's T20 World Cup begins on Friday, 10 February, with games to be played in Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha.