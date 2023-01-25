Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Worcestershire seamer Ellie Anderson was named player of the match for her 5-12

England v West Indies: Under-19 World Cup, South Africa England 179-4 (20 overs): Scrivens 56 (43), Pavely 29* (16); Munisar 2-32 West Indies 84-8 (20 overs): Joseph 44* (42); Anderson 5-12 England won by 95 runs Scorecard .

England thrashed West Indies by 95 runs to set up a semi-final against Australia in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Chasing 180 to win, West Indies slumped to 84-8 with seamer Ellie Anderson taking 5-12.

Captain Grace Scrivens set up England's imposing total of 179-4 with 56 from 43 balls.

The victory ensured that England finished top of Group Two with four wins from four in the group stages.

Australia finished second in Group One, with the semi-final to be played on Friday 27 January in Potchefstroom.

India, who finished above Australia, will play New Zealand in the other encounter which takes place on the same day and at the same venue.

Scrivens, an opening batter from Kent, is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 269 runs, including the highest individual score of 93 against Ireland.

But the semi-final against Australia will be England's first real challenge after comfortable victories against Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Rwanda, Ireland and West Indies.

Australia suffered a shock defeat by Bangladesh in their opening encounter but recovered to win their three remaining matches.

New Zealand are also unbeaten but finished second in Group Two behind England on net run-rate.