Ben Stokes: 'Door open' for England all-rounder to end ODI retirement and play at World Cup

Ben Stokes
Stokes ended 52 not out to lead England to victory against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final

The "door is open" for Ben Stokes to come out of 50-over retirement and play at the World Cup in India later this year, says England coach Matthew Mott.

England Test captain Stokes, 31, retired from one-day internationals last summer to manage his workload.

But the all-rounder did not rule out a U-turn last year amid calls for him to do so after he led England to victory in the T20 World Cup final.

Mott said England are happy to wait on a decision.

"The door is always open for a player of that quality but we are also very aware that his main focus is is red-ball cricket as the captain," Mott said, speaking before England's three-match ODI series against South Africa begins on Friday.

"We respect that and when he's ready to chat, we'll do that."

Stokes was man of the match in the 2019 World Cup final when England beat New Zealand in a dramatic super over to win the trophy for the first time.

When announcing his shock retirement last July he said "there is too much cricket rammed in" for players to play all three formats.

At the time he ruled out a World Cup return saying it would be "unfair" on those selected in his place, but asked again in November before a Test series in Pakistan he said: "Who knows? At the moment, being out here, my focus is solely on this series.

"Going to a World Cup is an amazing thing to do, to represent your country. But at the moment I'm not even thinking about that."

Asked whether England would give Stokes a cut-off date to make his decision by, Mott said: "I've had some good discussions with Jos [Buttler, captain] and Rob Key [director of England men's cricket] on this.

"What we've worked out, as you will see on this tour, is that players are playing a lot of franchise cricket, coming in and out at different times, so we need to keep a really flexible, open mind to players and when we sit down to pick that 15 for the World Cup, we want to pick the best players possible."

The World Cup will be played in October and November by which time England will not have played a Test for more than two months.

They do not play again in the longest format until early 2024, when they return to India for a five-match Test series.

Archer 'frothing' to play

Jofra Archer bowls to Jos Buttler and Jason Roy in SA20
Archer has taken eight wickets in five matches this month in the SA20, South Africa's new T20 league, as he returns following 17 months out with injury

Stokes is not in the England squad to play South Africa this week but fast bowler Jofra Archer could make his first international appearance for almost two years as he makes his comeback from injury.

Mott said Archer was "frothing to play" but England will manage him throughout a year which includes an Ashes series as well as the World Cup.

"Having watched him from a distance, I think he's one of the most exciting things to have happened in cricket for the last decade," Mott said.

"The best thing I can say is that we have a general plan of what it [Archer's schedule] might look like.

"We will work through it with him, see how his body is coping. I definitely think he is a high priority and he will be managed as well as possible."

36 comments

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 18:05

    Let him rest until the world cup, from everything but test cricket, then he can return for the 50 overs.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:03

    This is Matthew Mott saying:

    "Please come back Ben please, we need you!"

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 18:07

      otiger replied:
      Nah! He was asked a question and he answered it. Door should never be shut fully on such a talented player.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 17:55

    Good Ol Stokesy.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:53

    India isn't an ideal location for Stokes as a bowler and Eng must surely play Moeen (or another) and Rashid as specialist spinners and probably Root and Livingstone as options (Root to open the batting with Bairstow perhaps)

    This might leave only 3 seamers plus (maybe including) an allrounding seam option which is Stokes only roll

    Experience does win ODI world cups though - I'd pick him

  • Comment posted by mekajinn, today at 17:52

    Ok, he's in, let's face it.

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 17:49

    If he is in a good place mentally why not? It’s his call he knows his own body and mind.
    1. Bairstow
    2. Buttler
    3. Root
    4. Brook
    5. Stokes
    6. Ali
    7. Archer
    8. Rashid
    9. Wood
    10. Topley
    11. Woakes

    That will win a World Cup - I thank you

    • Reply posted by James, today at 17:56

      James replied:
      No need for 4 seam options in India really when you play Ali and Rashid plus Root - swap out 1 of Wood Topley or Woakes for Livingstone - it's brutal

      I fear Woakes (surely he bats 7 too) is the fall guy - too similar to Stokes

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 17:47

    "Retiring" was an ill judged term. We all knew it but he can't do it all. Drop the Hundred, it's too silly... then we might be able to rotate squads.

  • Comment posted by SK , today at 17:47

    Can't remember for the life of me what happened at the last World Cup competition Stokes played in India? Trying to remember the name ...LOL
    Just having a laugh ...Great Player ..should be playing in the WC

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 17:45

    Would be great to see him in this format again .. absolutely made for it as a highly dynamic, game changing all rounder.

  • Comment posted by Sup, today at 17:45

    Love Stokesy but not sure 'retiring' and being allowed to come back when you want sets a great precedent, no matter how good you are.

    • Reply posted by 31shadows, today at 17:59

      31shadows replied:
      Why would it
      Lots of people retire and later on take up a role again

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:44

    We have such an array of talented players these days, these truly are the glory years for English cricket. Roll on the Ashes in the summer.

  • Comment posted by 931035, today at 17:44

    That seems fair enough. Even if he hadn't retired he would have been missing some one-day series to have his workload managed, I'm sure.

  • Comment posted by discowafers, today at 17:44

    Thing is the ECB can't have it both ways. If they overload player schedules then most of the top players will just sit out the Hundred.

    • Reply posted by 931035, today at 17:45

      931035 replied:
      I wish they would, but they won't if there's enough money it.

  • Comment posted by Darren Cook, today at 17:44

    Stokes needs rest, he can't play all year round!

    • Reply posted by Hmmm, today at 17:56

      Hmmm replied:
      Most people work all year round. And not in a job they love.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 17:44

    Love Stokes, but he can’t play 2/3 games before a WC and move someone out of the team who’s been part of a team/building process over a period of time.

    • Reply posted by 931035, today at 17:46

      931035 replied:
      He can and he will. Whoever he displaces in the team will still be part of the squad. Whoever then drops out of the squad probably wasn't going to play anyway.

  • Comment posted by The_Timalloys, today at 17:43

    Cricket, is great but nothing compared to baseball!!!

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:00

      Raedwulf replied:
      *yawn* Obvious attention-seeker. Pass on, folks. Nothing to see here...

  • Comment posted by Anita, today at 17:42

    COME BACK STOKESY WE NEED YOU!!!!

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 18:06

      otiger replied:
      Kinda. There's good squad depth. That bodes well

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 17:40

    Good ...no one was going to shut th door on a proven winner

