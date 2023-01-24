Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Supporters watch Glamorgan's Royal London Cup victory over Hampshire in Neath in August 2022

Glamorgan will stage two one-day fixtures at Neath this summer, but plans to return to Colwyn Bay have again been delayed.

Their venues will remain unchanged from the 2022 season, with One-Day Cup games against Durham and Warwickshire in August being played at The Gnoll.

But a Championship match against Leicestershire in July, previously unallocated, will now be in Cardiff.

Glamorgan have not played in north Wales since 2019.

The Covid pandemic meant all Glamorgan's home fixtures in 2020 and 2021 were at their Sophia Gardens headquarters for logistical reasons, first behind closed doors and then with limited crowds.

Neath took over from Swansea as a south-west Wales venue last summer because of sub-standard facilities at St Helen's, with two well-attended 50-over matches.

But there is still no agreement between the county and local authorities on a return to the north.

Glamorgan's head of operations, Dan Cherry, said: "It's exciting to be able to play in Neath again after a successful return to the venue last season. Unfortunately, we are still unable to host a fixture in north Wales this season.

"There are still significant logistical and financial challenges to playing at Colwyn Bay Cricket Club, and further operational issues caused by a fire that broke out last year that damaged buildings at the venue."

Cherry maintains Glamorgan are "committed to playing out-ground cricket across Wales", with north Wales options being discussed for 2024 and Conwy Borough Council still involved.