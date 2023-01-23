Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Peter Siddle is currently playing for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash in Australia

Somerset have re-signed former Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle on a deal until the end of July.

The 38-year-old right-armer, who took 221 Test wickets at an average of 30.66, will be available to play in the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Siddle impressed for Somerset last season, picking up 27 first-class wickets and a further 17 in the T20 Blast as the club made the last four.

Director of cricket Andy Hurry described him as "a proven winner".

"Peter was phenomenal for us on and off the field last year," Hurry told the club website. external-link

"His contributions on the pitch and in the dressing room were of the very highest order.

"He will contribute significantly on the field, and with his vast experience will also play a huge role in the development of our aspiring bowlers."