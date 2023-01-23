Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland's last Test ended in defeat by England in 2019

Ireland will return to Test cricket for the first time since July 2019 when they take on Bangladesh on 4-8 April.

Ireland's month-long tour will include a warm-up fixture, three ODI games and three T20 internationals before the Test in Dhaka.

It will be the first Test between the two sides and the first senior multi-format series they have contested.

The news comes after Ireland's third ODI against Zimbabwe was rained off on Monday.

Zimbabwe had reached 55 for 1 in the 13th over when the rain forced the game to be abandoned in Harare with a no-result subsequently declared and the series ending in a 1-1 draw.

Zimbabwe won the first game by three wickets before Ireland levelled the series with a 46-run win on Saturday.

The Ireland squad will travel to Bangladesh on 11 March, four days before they face a yet-to-be announced opponent in the warm-up game.

The ODI fixtures will take place in Sylhet while the T20 games are set to be held in Chattogram.

Ireland's only previous visit to Bangladesh for a bilateral series came in 2008 when they played a three-match ODI series in Dhaka.

The Irish have played three Tests since being awarded full membership by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017, losing all three to Pakistan, Afghanistan and England.

Ireland will also face England in a four-day Test at Lord's from 1-4 June.

Ireland's tour of Bangladesh

15 March - Warm-up match (opponent to be announced)

18 March - Bangladesh v Ireland - 1st ODI (Sylhet)

20 March - Bangladesh v Ireland - 2nd ODI (Sylhet)

23 March - Bangladesh v Ireland - 3rd ODI (Sylhet)

27 March - Bangladesh v Ireland - 1st T20I (Chattogram)

29 March - Bangladesh v Ireland - 2nd T20I (Chattogram)

31 March - Bangladesh v Ireland - 3rd T20I (Chattogram)

4-8 April - Bangladesh v Ireland - Test Match (Dhaka)