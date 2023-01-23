Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hampshire academy product Jack Campbell (right) returned to the Ageas Bowl after four years in Durham

Hampshire bowler Jack Campbell has signed a contract to stay at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old featured in their first-class match against a Sri Lanka development side and in their One-Day Cup campaign last season.

Campbell claimed 17 wickets at an average of 21.76 in the limited-overs competition.

"I'm absolutely buzzing - I was over the moon when I signed the contract," he told the club website external-link .

"The coaches here are really good to learn from."

Campbell, from Portsmouth, came through Hampshire's age-group and academy sides.

When he turned 18 he moved to Newcastle and played for Durham, while attending Durham University, and earned a call up to England's under-19 squad.

The left-arm bowler says he is looking forward to getting stuck in this season at the Ageas Bowl: "The aim is to play as much first-team [cricket] as possible.

"I want to play 50-over competitions too but aim for T20 and County Championship - April and March can't come round soon enough."