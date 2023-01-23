Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Trent Rockets won the men's Hundred in 2022 while Oval Invincibles won the women's title for the second time

Trent Rockets and Southern Brave will open the 2023 edition of The Hundred on 1 August at Trent Bridge.

All fixtures this season will be double-headers, with both the men's and women's competitions starting at the same time.

The women's tournament started later in 2022 because of a clash with the Commonwealth Games.

The men's and women's finals for the Hundred's third season will take place on 27 August at Lord's.

Trent Rockets are the reigning men's champions and start their defence on home soil, while Oval Invincibles, who will be aiming for a third successive women's title, begin their campaign at home against London Spirit.

Franchises will take part in a player draft for 2023, which is set to take place on 2 March - and this season will be the first time the women's competition has a draft.

Invincibles and England batter Lauren Winfield-Hill said: "Lifting the trophy with my Oval Invincibles team-mates last year was a career highlight that I'll never forget.

"The first-ever women's draft is definitely going to bring an exciting new element to the game and it will be interesting to see how the teams shape up for another fierce competition."

Across both competitions, teams are expected to announce which players they have retained from 2022 on 16 February.

Full fixture list (all times BST)