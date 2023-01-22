Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Clark has hit two first-class centuries with a high score of 138

Sussex batter Tom Clark has signed a contract extension.

Clark, 21, has played 25 County Championship games and scored an average of 26.23 runs.

In his 12 one-day games for the club he has averaged 32.27 runs and hit a career-best 104 from 106 deliveries against Surrey last season.

"Tom is another example of a promising young player that has emerged from the pathway and broken into the first team," Sussex's Keith Greenfield said.

"He had a great season last year and we expect more to come from him in 2023," the club's director of pathways and partnerships added.

Sussex have not disclosed the length of Clark's extended deal.