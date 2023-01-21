Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Smith was in unstoppable form at the SCG

Australian batter Steve Smith put in a stellar performance with his second successive Big Bash century for the Sydney Sixers.

Smith's 125 not out included nine sixes and five fours off 66 balls as his side made 187-2 against the Sydney Thunder.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old hit 101 as the Sixers beat the Adelaide Strikers.

Earlier this week the former Australia captain confirmed he will warm up for this summer's Ashes with a stint at Sussex in the County Championship.

He will be available for three matches before the first Ashes Test begins at Edgbaston on 16 June.