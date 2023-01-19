Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jake Lintott has taken 59 wickets in 47 T20 matches around the world for five different clubs

England Lions spinner Jake Lintott has signed a three-year Warwickshire deal.

The slow left-arm wrist spinner, 29, who has made 35 T20 Blast appearances for Birmingham Bears since signing late on in the 2020 season, has also made an impact around the world.

After starring for Southern Brave to win the inaugural Men's Hundred in 2021, he then played for Barbados Royal in the Caribbean Premier League.

He also played for Fortune Barisal in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Last summer, the former teacher returned to England for another T20 campaign with the Bears, followed by a second Hundred stint with Southampton-based Southern Brave.

He is currently with the Desert Vipers in the International League T20. But he has now committed to three more years with the Bears, tying him to Edgbaston "until at least the end of the 2025 season".

"Edgbaston has become my home," said Lintott. "I'm excited by what the future can hold. We have a strong squad who are determined to build on the success we showed last year.

"With the records we broke in 2022, we know as a group we can go one better and reach Finals Day at home. That's our aim this year and I'm confident we can achieve it."

The Bears were knocked out at the quarter-final stage in the T20 Blast for the second year running.

Lintott has made just one County Championship appearance for the Bears, at New Road against local rivals Worcestershire in July 2021.

He also made his only List A appearance at New Road last summer, for England Lions against South Africa A.

The 2023 T20 Blast season is scheduled to start at Edgbaston on 20 May with a double bill, involving the Bears up against Yorkshire, followed by Derbyshire facing 2022 runners-up Lancashire.