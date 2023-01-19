Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Conners helped Derbyshire reach the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast last season

Derbyshire fast bowler Sam Conners has signed a new two-year contract.

The 23-year-old has taken 117 wickets in 58 Derbyshire appearances across all formats since making his debut in 2019.

Last summer the Derbyshire academy product made his England Lions debut, and was again called up to the second-tier national squad for a camp in the United Arab Emirates in November.

"It's my dream to play international cricket and represent Derbyshire on the biggest stage," Conners said.

"I got a taste in 2022 with the Lions and I'll be doing everything in my power to make that dream a reality."

Derbyshire head coach Mickey Arthur said Conners has "the kind of attitude" the club want in its dressing room.

"Sam played a lot of cricket in 2022 and he bowled every ball with the same level of effort," he said.

"His England Lions appearances are an example of why we want to be the county of choice, because if a player is performing, we will give them the stage to progress to those heights."