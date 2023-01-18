Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Raine returned to Durham in 2019, the county where he started, after a stint at Leicestershire

All-rounder Ben Raine has signed a new three-year contract with Durham which will expire at the end of the 2025 County Championship season.

The 31-year-old came through the academy to make his debut for Durham, and after a spell at Leicestershire returned for a second stint in 2019.

Raine has taken 366 wickets and scored more than 3,200 runs in first-class cricket, in addition to 90 T20 wickets.

"He is an integral part of our club," director of cricket Marcus North said. external-link

"He will play a key role in our success in the coming year. Ben's experience in all formats and his consistency year in, year out is an asset to Durham."

The county have appointed a new head coach in Ryan Campbell for the forthcoming season, while players such as Chris Rushworth, Sean Dickson and Ned Eckersley have departed.

Wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson and spinner Nathan Sowter are among the new arrivals, while England paceman Mark Wood and opener Alex Lees have signed new contracts.

"It's a time of big change at the club," Raine added.

"I would love to finish my career at Durham and I'm not getting any younger, so hopefully this can take me closer to that goal - as I look forward to seeing what we can achieve in the coming years."