Hashim Amla's 311 against England in 2012 at The Oval came off 529 balls

South Africa batter Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from cricket at the age of 39.

Amla scored 18,672 runs across all formats for the Proteas between 2004 and 2019, and is their all-time top Test run-scorer with 9,282 runs.

The right-hander is the fastest player to hit 10 one-day international centuries and reach 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 ODI runs.

He was part of the Surrey team that won the County Championship in 2022.

Amla also has South Africa's highest score in Test cricket with 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012.

Former England captain Alec Stewart, who has worked with Amla at Surrey, described the South African as a "true professional and a great of the game".

Stewart said: "Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club will be sad to see Hashim retire, but we all applaud what has been a phenomenal career.

"Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a wonderful person. He has been an incredible resource for the team to learn from on and off the field."