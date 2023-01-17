Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shadab Khan has played six Test matches, 53 one-day internationals and 84 T20 matches for Pakistan

Sussex have signed Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan for this year's T20 Blast.

The 24-year-old has played in 84 T20 internationals, recording a strike rate of 143.8 with the bat and taking 98 wickets with his leg-spin.

Shadab is Pakistan's white-ball vice-captain and was in the side defeated by England in the T20 World Cup final in November in Melbourne.

"He will have a massive impact on our team this year," said Sussex bowling coach James Kirtley.

Shadab, who has scored more than 2,000 runs and taken 258 wickets in 225 T20 matches in his career, is expected to stay at Hove for the entirety of the Sharks' Blast campaign.

He also played for Yorkshire in last season's Blast and is currently playing in the Big Bash in Australia for Hobart Hurricanes.

"Shadab will provide amazing experience in our middle order - he is someone who has played all around the world and experienced many situations which can only benefit our team," Kirtley added to the club website. external-link

"He really does provide flexibility to our side as he can score runs and take wickets in crucial moments."