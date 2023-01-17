Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Steve Smith was playing in just his second Big Bash game of the season due to his Test commitments for Australia

Big Bash League, Coffs Harbour Sydney Sixers 203-5 (20 overs): Smith 101 (56), Silk 31* (16); W Agar 2-48 Adelaide Strikers 144 (19 overs): Carey 54 (35); Dwarshuis 3-28, Murphy 3-35 Sydney Sixers won by 59 runs Scorecard ; Table

Steve Smith's second T20 century gave Sydney Sixers victory over Adelaide Strikers and guaranteed their place in the Big Bash League knockouts.

Smith made 101 off 56 balls, including five fours and seven sixes, before he was run out.

Powered by Smith's century, Sixers posted 203-5 and won by 59 runs when Strikers were bowled out for 144.

Australia keeper Alex Carey scored 54 for Adelaide, who lost regular wickets throughout their chase.

Strikers remain in play-off contention, but may need to win their two remaining games against Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades to qualify.

Sixers look set to finish in the top two, which would see them play in the Qualifier and have two chances to reach the final on 4 February.

Smith's century was the first by a Sixers men's batter in the 12 seasons of the Big Bash.

His first T20 century was back in 2016, when he hit 101 off 54 balls for Rising Pune Supergiants against Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League.

England duo James Vince and Chris Jordan had been playing for Sixers but have now departed to play in the inaugural International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates.