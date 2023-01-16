Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rishabh Pant was moved to a hospital in Dehradun after initially receiving treatment in Roorkee

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant says "the road to recovery has begun" after he was injured in a car crash.

Police say the 25-year-old "dozed off" and lost control of his car, which flipped over twice and caught fire last month.

He was flown to Mumbai to have surgery on 4 January, and Pant, who sustained head, back and leg injuries, said on Twitter external-link it had been a success.

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes," he added.

"The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.

"From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) previously said Pant would also have "subsequent procedures for ligament tears".

Pant crashed on 30 December between Mangalaur and Nursan, close to his hometown of Roorkee in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

The left-hander has played 33 Tests, 30 one-day internationals and 66 Twenty20s for India.