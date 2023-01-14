Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Balbirnie contributed 33 in Ireland's innings

Second T20 of three, Harare Zimbabwe 144 (20 overs): Ervine 42, Kaia 25; Hume 3-17, Tector 2-22 Ireland 150-4 (19.4 overs): Adair 65, Balbirnie 33, Tector 26; Burl 2-26 Ireland won by six wickets Scorecard

Ross Adair top-scored with 65 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by six wickets to level the T20 series between the sides in Harare with one to play.

Captain Craig Ervine scored 42 as Zimbabwe made 144 off their 20 overs, Graham Hume with 3-17 and Harry Tector 2-22 the pick of the Irish bowlers.

Openers Adair and Andrew Balbirnie (33) put on 48 for the first wicket in reply and Ireland progressed towards victory.

Adair and Harry Tector (26) put on a third-wicket partnership of 59.

Former Ulster rugby player Adair was playing only his second match for Ireland, having made his debut in the five-wicket defeat by Zimbabwe on Thursday.

He smashed his 65 off just 47 balls, including four sixes and two fours.

The final match in the three-match series will take place on Monday, followed by a three-match series of one-day internationals.