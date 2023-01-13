Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jayden Seales is regarded as one of West Indies' most promising young fast bowlers

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales will no longer join Sussex for the start of the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury.

The 21-year-old, who has taken 37 Test wickets at an average of 24.24, requires surgery and is expected to be out of action for at least four months.

He was set to join for the first three months of the campaign and play in the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Sussex are now working on bringing in a replacement overseas bowler.