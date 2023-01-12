Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ajeet Singh Dale came to Gloucestershire from Hampshire

Fast bowler Ajeet Singh Dale has signed a contract extension until 2025 with Gloucestershire after making his full debut last season.

Singh Dale, 22, took 18 wickets in last season's County Championship at an average of 35.83 runs.

"I'm absolutely delighted," he said. "I feel like I've improved on a few things, mainly getting faster.

"It gives me a good platform to push on and keep working on my skills over the next three seasons."

Singh Dale came to Gloucestershire from Hampshire in 2021, after taking 5-30 against Gloucestershire in a second-team match.

He took two wickets in the opening fixture last season before suffering injury problems in mid-season, returning to take seven wickets in the county's last three games of 2022.

"He had a breakthrough season with us in 2022 showing he can bowl with real pace and also move the red ball laterally," said Gloucestershire performance director Steve Snell.