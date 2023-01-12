Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tymal Mills is only 11 wickets away from breaking Will Beer's all-time Sussex T20 wicket record

England fast bowler Tymal Mills has agreed an extension to his Twenty20 contract at Sussex.

The 30-year-old, who has been at Hove since moving from Essex in 2015, will stay at the club until at least the end of the 2024 season.

He has taken 96 T20 wickets for Sussex and was part of the England side that won the Twenty20 World Cup in November.

Mills has also played in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

In addition, he has experience of the Australian Big Bash, Pakistan Super League and The Hundred.

"Although I only play T20 I see myself as a full-time Sussex player, I live in Hove, I'm raising my children here and there's nowhere else I see myself playing cricket," he told the club website.

"I'm really excited for the immediate future working with and playing under Paul Farbrace from the chats I've had with him so far, and the speed at which this contract extension was offered and delivered makes me feel valued at the club moving forward."