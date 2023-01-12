Sam Evans: Leicestershire opener extends contract for 2023 season
Leicestershire opener Sam Evans has signed a contract extension for the 2023 season with the Division Two club.
The Leicester-born 25-year-old hit three County Championship hundreds in as many matches in 2021, including a career-best 138 against Surrey.
Big scores eluded him in red-ball cricket last summer, but he made four fifties in a total of 457 runs.
Leicestershire begin the 2023 season with a game against relegated Yorkshire at Headingley, starting on 6 April.
"This deal represents another opportunity for him to firmly establish himself in both red-ball and white-ball cricket," said director of cricket Claude Henderson.