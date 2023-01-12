Close menu

Sam Evans: Leicestershire opener extends contract for 2023 season

Sam Evans
Sam Evans made scores of 138, 102 and 112 in successive games early in the 2021 season

Leicestershire opener Sam Evans has signed a contract extension for the 2023 season with the Division Two club.

The Leicester-born 25-year-old hit three County Championship hundreds in as many matches in 2021, including a career-best 138 against Surrey.

Big scores eluded him in red-ball cricket last summer, but he made four fifties in a total of 457 runs.

Leicestershire begin the 2023 season with a game against relegated Yorkshire at Headingley, starting on 6 April.

"This deal represents another opportunity for him to firmly establish himself in both red-ball and white-ball cricket," said director of cricket Claude Henderson.

