Kemar Roach has already had two spells with Surrey including during their Championship winning 2022 season

West Indian fast bowler Kemar Roach is returning to Surrey for the first six games of the 2023 County Championship season.

The 34-year-old will be back for his third spell at The Oval having played for the club in 2021 and during their title-winning 2022 campaign.

The paceman from Barbados has taken 47 wickets for the county.

"I really enjoy playing for Surrey and winning the title last year was incredible to be a part of," he said.

"It's such a talented and exciting group of players and I can't wait to get back out on the pitch representing the club."

Roach has played 74 Test matches for the West Indies, taking 253 wickets and will be available for Surrey's first fixture next season away to Lancashire.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Kemar back to Surrey. He brings great ability and work ethic, and his experience plays an important role in the dressing room," said Surrey head coach Gareth Batty.