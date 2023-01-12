Scotland beat the Netherlands in August to qualify for the U19 World Cup

When Katherine Fraser leads out Scotland against UAE on Saturday in the opening game of the inaugural U19 Women's World Cup, it will mark the latest chapter in an already impressive story.

Fraser made her international debut at 14. Three years on, the Edinburgh schoolgirl is her country's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals, having taken 39 in 31 appearances at an impressive average of 13.15.

She has now been trusted to captain Scotland's best juniors in South Africa.

Scotland have been handed a tough-looking group, with games against hosts South Africa and India following Saturday's opener, but they will back themselves to finish in the top three and qualify for the next stage of the competition.

They comprehensively beat the Netherlands in August to qualify, and then swept aside the United States by 45 runs on Monday in a warm-up - Fraser scored 19 with the bat, before taking 3-7 with the ball to ensure victory.

"We want to get out of the group stage, that's our main goal," Fraser told BBC Sport Scotland. "We know there will be some good players, but at the same time there's so little known about so many because it's an underage tournament.

"We'll take it as it comes, but we want to deliver our skills and be the best we can be. We're there to play our brand of cricket. We really want to challenge these players and equally be challenged back."

Despite her feats at senior international level, Fraser is relishing the experience leading Scotland's juniors.

"With that leadership element, there's a lot more to think about," she said. "You need to be really on top of everything. I've got a good group around me with [fellow Scotland caps] Ailsa Lister and Olivia Bell, so they'll help me out.

"As captain, you really want to lead from the front - I want to put in good performances and help the team."

There are unique challenges to factor in at under-19 level. The majority of Scotland's squad are still students and will have packed textbooks alongside their bats and helmets for this trip.

Fraser herself is studying for her advanced highers this year and joked about setting up a homework club in South Africa.

It is one particular on-field test that most interests Scotland's young captain, though. When quizzed on which wicket she would most like to take over the next month or so, Fraser did not hesitate: "It has to be Shafali Verma, doesn't it!

"We'll see how that goes - plenty of people in the team will want that one I'm sure."

Effervescent opening batter Verma has played 74 times for the senior India side and has tormented some of the world's best bowlers since she made her debut in 2019, batting with a fearlessness that only youth can provide.

However, with Fraser's career strike-rate sitting at 15.1 in T20 internationals, one wouldn't bet against her taking that dream scalp.

'I would love a career in cricket'

Rubbing shoulders with the world's best is something that is becoming more familiar to Fraser.

Last summer she trained with Australia's Alyssa Healy and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, as part of a stint with the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred.

"Seeing what those players at the top level do, how they go about their business, was really interesting," she said. "I found that really inspiring."

Until fairly recently, the prospect of playing cricket professionally just wasn't an option for female cricketers, but there is now a clear pathway, even in Scotland. There are examples to follow, female Scottish cricketers to aspire to.

The Bryce sisters, Kathryn and Sarah, and Abtaha Maqsood all have contracts in the Hundred - Sarah was part of the Oval Invincibles side that won the 2021 competition.

Edinburgh-born Leigh Kasparek forged a hugely successful international career with New Zealand, and Kirstie Gordon was capped for England after she left the Scotland set-up.

There was also the recent announcement that Cricket Scotland will offer the women's team paid contracts for the first time, as the set-up moves towards professionalism.

You only have to look at an interview Fraser did around the time of her Scotland debut to see the extent of the change.

"When I'm older I'd like to go down a science or engineering route," Fraser told the BBC in 2019. "I really enjoy my cricket and I'm able to balance that and school, so I'm sure I'll be able to keep a work-life-cricket balance in the future."

Now though, when asked if she sees her future in cricket, Fraser said: "Definitely. I'm hopefully going down south for university, so that will give me the chance to get involved in the regional set-up down there, whether that's academy or Rachel Hayhoe Flint level. I would love to see a career in that."