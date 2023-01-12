Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia recently beat England in an ODI series

Australia have withdrawn from a men's one-day series against Afghanistan because of the Taliban's restrictions on women and girls.

The three-match series was scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates in March.

Cricket Australia said it took the decision after "consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian government".

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

They banned girls from going to secondary schools and from studying certain subjects as well as telling them they could only choose universities within their province.

On 20 December, they then banned women from attending university, provoking international condemnation. A few days later, the Taliban banned women from working for local and international NGOs.

"This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," said Cricket Australia.

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country.

"We thank the Australian Government for its support on this matter."