Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Georgina Dempsey made international T20 debut against Scotland last year

All-rounder Georgina Dempsey has returned to the Ireland squad for next month's Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The 18-year-old missed the tour of Pakistan in November because of educational commitments.

Ireland, whose last T20 World Cup appearance came in 2018, will play England, Pakistan, West Indies and India in their group games.

The top two sides from the group will progress to the semi-finals stage.

Laura Delany will captain a 15-player squad which also includes Belfast schoolgirl Amy Hunter, who is currently in South Africa skippering Ireland in the first Women's Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

National selector Carrie Archer said: "We haven't featured in a global tournament since 2018 - while we came heartbreakingly close at the 2019 qualifier, we ultimately fell short, so this year's qualification felt like redemption and reward for the hard work the players, coaches and support staff have put in.

"The squad's average age is only 24, with most players aged between 17 and 23. This age profile is an exciting aspect for Irish cricket as this group will hopefully be together for a good few years to come, and will only get better over time."

Ireland will play four warm-up games in South Africa - two against Bangladesh before facing Sri Lanka and Australia - in the build-up to their group opener against England on 13 February.

Ireland's fixtures in Group B

13 February: Ireland v England (Paarl)

15 February: Ireland v Pakistan (Cape Town)

17 February: Ireland v West Indies (Cape Town)

20 February: Ireland v India (Port Elizabeth)

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (capt), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.