Mickey Arthur was coach of Pakistan when they won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017

Mickey Arthur has turned down the chance of a second spell as Pakistan coach in order to remain Derbyshire's head of cricket.

The South African, 54, was in charge of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 when they became the top-ranked Test side.

But he signed a contract extension with Derbyshire last month, tying him to the club until the end of the 2025 season.

He was first appointed by the county in November 2021 after giving up his previous role as Sri Lanka head coach.

A Pakistan Cricket Board statement said external-link they had "been in talks with former national team head coach Mickey Arthur with a view to appointing him as the head coach to guide the side through to the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025".

The statement continued: "Owing to his long-term contract with Derbyshire, we have also discussed a proposal to act as a consultant to the PCB on a time-sharing basis with Derbyshire.

"Unfortunately, however, this option is proving difficult to materialise for various reasons on both sides."

Arthur has also coached South Africa and Australia, along with domestic T20 sides in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Derbyshire have not won a major trophy since the 1990s - although they were promoted from County Championship Division Two as champions in 2012.

Speaking last month, Arthur said: "We have a squad full of potential and I'm looking forward to developing it and challenging for silverware at the very top of county cricket."

Pakistan are exploring other potential candidates for the head coach role and say that "some top names are already under consideration".