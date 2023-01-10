Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nathan Gilchrist has a first-class bowling average of 24.82 and has taken a total of 92 wickets in 39 appearances in all formats for Kent

Kent fast bowler Nathan Gilchrist has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 22-year-old right-armer has taken 63 wickets in 18 Championship matches since making his debut in August 2020.

Gilchrist was part of the One-Day Cup-winning side last year, taking three wickets in the final against Lancashire.

His form earned him a call-up into the England Lions squad for the tour of Sri Lanka which begins later this month.

"I'm a hungry young bowler always looking to improve and I'm extremely grateful to Kent for the opportunity to develop as a cricketer over the past couple of years," he said.

"I feel like I'm beginning to know my game a bit better. This season will be all about improving further and hopefully establishing myself across all three formats."