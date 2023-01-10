Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Virat Kohli has scored 45 centuries in one-day internationals

First one day international, Guwahati India 373-7 (50 overs): Kohli 113, Rohit 83, Gill 70; Rajitha 3-88 Sri Lanka 306-8 (50 overs): Shanaka 108*, Malik 3-57 India won by 67 runs Scorecard

Virat Kohli hit his 73rd international century to help India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first one-day international in Guwahati.

Kohli survived being dropped on 52 and 81 to compile 113 from just 87 balls - his second successive ODI hundred.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill shared a stand of 143, making 83 and 70 respectively, as India posted a hefty 373-7 after losing the toss.

Captain Dasun Shanaka hit 108 not out but Sri Lanka's pursuit ended on 306-8.

Kohli's century was his 45th in ODIs, leaving him just four short of the record held by his former India team-mate Sachin Tendulkar.

The 34-year-old former captain, who scored 113 in his last ODI innings in December against Bangladesh, hit 12 fours and a six, reaching three figures in 80 balls.

He was eventually out in the penultimate over when he skied a catch off Kasun Rajitha, who took 3-88.

Sri Lanka were never seriously in the chase - they lost regular wickets to fall to 206-8 in the 38th over as fast bowler Umran Malik claimed 3-57 - but Shanaka's second ODI century avoided an even heavier defeat.

On 98 in the final over, and with 83 needed from three balls, the Sri Lanka captain was run out at the non-striker's end by bowler Mohammed Shami after leaving the crease early, but India captain Rohit withdrew the appeal.

Shanaka then struck a four two balls later to reach his century.

"We cannot get him out like that," Rohit said afterwards.

"We wanted to get him out, we thought we will get him out, but that was not something we thought of. But again, hats off to him, he played really well."

The second ODI is at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. India have already won the three-match Twenty20 series 2-1.