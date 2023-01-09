Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Burger arrived in Scotland in March 2019 having coached KwaZulu-Natal Inland for three years

Shane Burger is leaving his role as Scotland Men's head coach after almost four years to join Somerset at the end of February, Cricket Scotland has announced.

The 40-year-old South African guided Scotland to three group wins in the 2021 T20 World Cup, beating Bangladesh, before securing victory over two-time champions West Indies last year.

"The journey has been rewarding on and off the field for this group and to have played a role in that is something I am incredibly proud of," said Burger.

"There have been many challenges thrown along the way, but we have managed to navigate our way through these and achieve some fantastic results.

"I am excited to be moving on to to a new adventure with Somerset where I will be taking on a different role and have no doubt it will keep developing me as a coach and person."

Leaving with his team topping Cricket World Cup League 2, Burger will become Somerset's assistant coach and lead batting coach.

Cricket Scotland says it hopes to appoint Burger's successor "in good time for the summer fixtures".

Toby Bailey, interim head of performance, said of Burger: "He has continued the development of the men's national team and it is clear that beating full-member nations is no longer a shock.

"We wish him all the best for the future and I am sure he will excel at Somerset and beyond."