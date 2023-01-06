Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lord Patel replaced Roger Hutton as chair in November 2021

Lord Patel has announced he will step down as Yorkshire chair at the club's next annual general meeting in March.

Patel, 62, was appointed in November 2021 after Roger Hutton resigned over the club's response to the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Former Yorkshire spinner Rafiq said in 2020 that abuse at the club had left him close to taking his own life.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to work for such a prestigious organisation," said Patel.

Patel has overseen extensive changes at Yorkshire after taking over amid the fallout from Rafiq's allegations and widespread criticism of how the club handled the case.

An independent whistleblowing hotline for victims of discrimination has been opened and structural reforms at the club have meant Headingley can now host internationals again.

Director of cricket Martyn Moxon, head coach Andrew Gale and all members of the coaching staff were among 16 people to leave Yorkshire under the new regime in December 2021.

Former England and Yorkshire bowler Darren Gough has been permanently appointed managing director of cricket, former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson took over as head coach in January 2022 and Stephen Vaughan has been appointed chief executive officer.

"I would like to thank those members who have been hugely supportive of the changes that the board have introduced at Headingley," added Patel.

"I would also like to thank the staff and board members who have all worked tirelessly during what has been a transformational period in Yorkshire's history.

"There is still much for the club to do, but I have the strongest faith that Yorkshire will be back at the pinnacle of English cricket for the long term."

Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee last month, Patel said his job has felt "relentless" since taking over and also detailed racist abuse he has received.

He added that "the way things are needs to change" and that women have been "forgotten" within Yorkshire.

In April 2022, members overwhelmingly passed three special resolutions, which also saw Patel confirmed as chair after former chairman Robin Smith had said his appointment was "invalid".

Patel had previously said a group of individuals had been seeking to "delay and derail" reform at Yorkshire.

In a statement Yorkshire said that under Patel, "important steps" have been taken to ensure matchdays are "more inclusive and offer a friendly atmosphere for all".

It added that the club now offers "a safe space for whistleblowers to report discrimination", more family friendly alcohol-free areas and has improved the diversity of their pathway programmes.

Chief executive Vaughan said Patel should be "extremely proud of what he has achieved" during his time as chair.

"The structures that have been put in place are vital in ensuring that Yorkshire is a club that people are proud to be associated with," he said.

"Equality, diversity and inclusivity are at the heart of our club and I am excited to work with the board, executive team and new chair to continue on this journey of meaningful change."