Chris Dent scored 714 runs for Gloucestershire in Division One of the County Championship last summer

Chris Dent has signed a contract extension to keep him at Gloucestershire until the end of 2026.

The 31-year-old batter - who was club captain from 2018 to 2021 - has played 325 times for the club and scored more than 14,000 runs in all formats.

A one-club player, he made his debut in 2009 after coming through the academy and began opening the batting in 2011.

"Gloucestershire has been my home since I was a teenager and I love playing for the club," said Dent.

"Gloucestershire is a club filled with great people and I'm really excited about what the future holds for me and the team over the next few years."

Gloucestershire's performance director Steve Snell added to the club website: external-link "It goes without saying that Chris has been an outstanding player for Gloucestershire over the years and I still believe he can get even better.

"I'm looking forward to watching many more match-winning performances from Chris across all forms of the game not only next season, but in years to come."